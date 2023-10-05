Kevin Boorman, referred to by many as ‘Mr Hastings’ has retired as a Council officer after more than a quarter of a century of service to the town he was born in.​

Here Kevin reflects on the highs and lows of his long career and the major incidents, from fires to flooding, he has had to deal with over the years.

Kevin writes: I’ve worked for Hastings Borough Council for well over 25 years, although some think it’s much longer. In fact I’d previously worked for the railways for over 20 years, and only left when Connex took over! I’ve been working for over 46 years.

I’ve always loved Hastings. I could have worked anywhere in the country when I worked for BR, indeed I’d have been far better of as there were incentives when you moved house on promotion, but I always chose jobs that were commutable from Hastings. I was born and brought up in Hastings Old Town – it was a poor place to live in the 1950s – and from many generations of fishermen. I went to Dudley Infants and then All Saints, as my Mum had been before me :- and all five of my children went there too! I’m very proud that George Moon, my Nan’s brother, my great uncle, was cox of the Hastings lifeboat the Cyril & Lilian Bishop in 1940, and took it to Dover, where the navy commandeered it, for Dunkirk. It now stands proudly in front of All Saints Church of course, and I’m very proud that I was able to take my turn on the rope hauling it up All Saints Street in 2017 when Tush and Dee-day led its restoration.

Kevin Boorman has retired after more than 25 years of service to the town

My Nan had been a lifeboat launcher, and her (and George’s!) Dad, my great granddad, had served in the lifeboat for 35 years, 23 as second cox.

When I started at the council in 1998 Hastings had a terrible reputation nationally, according to the newspapers we were ‘Hellhole -on-Sea’, ‘Costa del Dole’, and ‘suicide capital of the south’. One of my railway colleagues from south east London, who lived in what we called bandit country just off the Old Kent Road, wanted to move here but his wife was too sacred because of its then reputation… I’m proud that, through lots of work by lots of people, we’ve been able to change that, and now generally enjoy a really good press (although the increased house prices aren’t so welcome).

One of the projects that helped change impressions of Hastings was the Jerwood Gallery (now Hastings Contemporary). I was heavily involved in the Stade redevelopment. I know some didn’t like it, but I stand by what we did, and think the gallery, outdoor event space, Stade Hall, and café are a vast improvement on what was there. We got some really good media coverage because of the gallery, and continue to do so, and we’ve had some fantastic events on the Stade open space.

I’m also pleased to have been involved with major works to both lifts – perhaps it’s the railwayman in me – although disappointed that the current works to the East Hill Lift took much longer than we’d expected. Both are real feats of Victorian engineering, and it’s amazing that the West Hill lift still uses its original carriages, dating to 1891. There can’t be many public transport systems still using 132 year old carriages in everyday use!

My biggest (public!) disappointment is the lack of progress we’ve made with Hastings Castle, with failed lottery and European bids. It’s the only direct connection the town has with the battle that made us famous around the world, and has so much potential with the right investment. I really hope that the Town Deal funding allows us to realise that.

Highlights of my time at the council include promoting Hastings and 1066 Country in the US in my early days here– I’d never been to America before, and a trip to our twin town in Sierra Leone, my only visit to Africa. The latter left me with mixed emotions though, because of the abject poverty there, and the legacy of their civil war.

The 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings in 2016 really stands out too. I took the mayors of Hastings and Battle to the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, and we got to strike our own Battle of Hastings 50p, which was brilliant. I’d actually drafted the letter to the Royal Mint asking them to consider marking the 950th anniversary of the battle for our then leader Cllr Jeremy Birch to sign a few years earlier. I’d been so pleased our request was successful – it’s a great advert for us and still found in people’s pockets today. Then during the re-enactment I stood on the battlefield, in my suit, talking to the directrice of Falaise Castle dressed in an authentic Norman costume, completely surrounded by Norman knights, who were also really Norman (the directice knew them!), speaking French. Quite surreal.

I’ve also been involved with a number of other incidents and events including fires (Broomgrove Power station, including the asbestos fallout; Hastings Pier; the hospice; Marlborough House, with 20+ special needs residents to be looked after; Marine Parade; Ashdown House nursery; George Street amusement arcade), several floods, a number of migrant landings (including young children, really sad to have to deal with), heavy snow, and so on. Jack in the Green, carnival, bonfire, classic vehicle shows, our fish festivals and the Order of 1066 Award were much more fun. I’ve made many TV and radio appearances over the years, including one live one when I was mic’d up and being given the countdown to go live when, with six seconds to go, a passing teenage boy grabbed my waist and gave me bunny ears!

Many of my media interviews were in connection with the pier, and I shall never forget the night it burnt down. I was called around 12.20am, when there was a small glow at the southern end, which spread along the whole pier during the night, making us headline news by morning. I was the only person taking photos within the security cordon that night, and my pics were used around the world.

I’ve always taken a close interest in the pier, as my Mum and Dad met on it in the early 1950s! If the pier hadn’t been there, you might not be reading this now…In fact the pier has been part of my whole ‘life’ at the council, my first ever live TV broadcast was from it when it first closed after going bankrupt in 1999. I then followed its reopening in 2001, closure in 2006 (I led the team physically asking people to leave when we were told it was structurally unsafe), its partial reopening in 2007, its full closure again in 2008 and then the fire in October 2010. Legal actions about paying compensation following it 2006 closure, separate to the fire, went to the High Court, the Appeals Court, and the Supreme Court, although sadly the council lost them all.

I remember being interviewed by TV outside the Supreme Court after we lost the final case, with many passers-by taking photos of me being filmed. They had no idea I was just a council officer from Hastings Old Town! Media interest in the pier continued with its rebuilding after the fire, reopening, and then going into administration yet again, before being bought by Mr Gulzar. Even now it continues to be in the news…

Looking back over 25 years I have a mixture of emotions, but I can honestly say I’ve really enjoyed it, working with great people and a great community for a great town.