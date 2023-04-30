Bob Tipler, landlord of the Albion pub in George Street, came up with the idea of the Hastings Cup and other pubs and venues in the Old Town were eager to get on board. Bob explained: Hastings Old Town is known for its colourful public events and festivals – we have another this weekend with Jack in the Green. We have previously been required to sell drinks in flimsy single use cups that everyone hates and that damage the environment.

"They end up all over the streets and in the sea or go into landfill. One day, as I was sweeping these things up after an event, I thought there must be a better option. That’s when we came up with the idea of the re-usable plastic pub. All the other landlords I spoke to loved the idea and so do our customers. It is a much nicer drinking experience and no rubbish is left in the street.

"The way it works is that you can pay £2 at any of the 15b pubs and venues participating, then it is yours to keep and re-use or you can claim your £2 deposit back whenever you like, so it costs you nothing.”

The new, re-usable, Hastings Old Town Cup

The cup itself has a very attractive design featuring Old Town landmarks such as the fishing boats, east Hill life and the net huts. It was taken from a painting by Hastings octogenarian Jean Field and interpreted by talented local designer Grace Leaney. Bob says he can easily see them becoming future collector's items and souvenirs of Hastings for visitors to take home.

He added: “This is a first for Hastings Old Town and collectively, as a group of pubs, we are very proud.”

You can get you glass at The Albion, Jenny Lind, London Trader, Porters, The Dolphin, The First in Last Out, Royal Standard, Dragon Bar, Crown, Ye Olde Pump House, The Stag, Black Box, Sees and East Hastings Sea Angling Association.

