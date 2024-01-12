A pub has made an incredibly warm-hearted gesture to those suffering in the cold who can’t pay heating bills.

North Star

As temperatures dropped to freezing this week, the North Star, in Clarence Road, St Leonards, just off Bohemia Road, put out a message on its Facebook Page inviting people to come in and get warm and said they won’t even need to buy a drink.

The message read: “Ok folks. It’s freezing cold out there. I know at least one person who can’t afford to put the heating on. Well, our heating is on so tell them to get down the North Star to keep warm during this period of cold weather.

"It doesn’t matter if you don’t buy a drink, bring a flask, or even bring a tea bag and ask us for some boiled water. There are cards and dominies and other games to play to pass the time if the sport on the TV isn’t your sort of thing.

"It’s not about money, it’s about community and looking after people. We have warmth and its free so come and use it with our blessing. Stay safe and warm everyone.”

The gesture brought praise from customers and people in the area, with one commenting: “Such a lovely thing you are doing. It is so nice to see that there is still kindness in the world.”

Another said: “You could literally be saving someone’s life by this simple act of thoughtful kindness.”

The offer comes as the Met Office warns of more cold weather on the way next week, with the possibility of ice and snow.

The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force, which highlights that possibility of significant impacts for the health and social care sector.