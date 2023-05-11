The local music scene was in shock this week following the death of guitarist and singer Stevie Stone.

Stevie was found by a fellow band member of the Haystingers group, at his West Hill home just hours before the band was due to perform at the Lord Nelson pub in the Old Town.

Stevie, who was aged 71, was also a key member of local group Jiggery Pokery, with Aideen O’Hagen and Stuart Alexander. As well as being devoted to his music, Stevie loved to spend time with his boat Free Spirit and at his holiday home at Shear Barn, in Hastings Country Park.

Zelly Restorick, paying tribute to Stevie at Hastings Online Times, said: “Stevie was a lover and liver of life. He had a wide, bright smile that could brighten a room. a vibrant personality and the talent to perform his music at the drop of a hat.”

Stevie Stone by Samuel George

The Haystingers paid tribute on their Facebook page saying: “Such sad news. Our deep condolences to all his friends and family. Always with a huge smile on his face, we were honoured to have had such a blast playing with him. Stevie, you’ll be hugely missed by all who knew you.”

Stuart Alexander, of Jiggery Pokery, said: “To say Aideen and I are devastated is an under-statement. We are shell shocked. We have lost our friend, our big brother and our inspiration. it was an honour to play and sing alongside such a talented and original artist for so many years. We were luck enough, after several years of trying, to record our double album last summer and our fortunate to have many live gig recordings over the years so his music will live on.”

Stevie wrote a song about the historic Hastings lifeboat The Ghost of Dunkirk, which was first performed at a local fund raising event to restore the boat. Stevie also released a solo album ‘Brighter Day’ in 2022, which was produced by Oliver Hill. You can find it on streaming services under his recording name Stevie D Stone.

