East Sussex Fire and Rescue service has issued a warning to people visiting East Sussex beauty spots to enjoy the summer weather.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Spokesperson said: "Visiting Seven Sisters Country Park, West Dean, Birling Gap, Beachy Head, Camber Sands, Barcombe Mills?

"Please park considerately to avoid blocking/restricting access to road and lanes in the area to ensure our emergency response vehicles can attend an incident. Thank you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People were also warned about having bonfires during the heatwave.

Traffic at Camber Sands. Pic: Rother District Council

A spokesperson said: "Temperatures are on the rise so please avoid having bonfires!

"With the fire severity index increasing, one stray spark can quickly spread and become a dangerous fire, let’s all do our part in reducing the risk."