East Sussex Fire and Rescue service has issued a warning to people visiting East Sussex beauty spots to enjoy the summer weather.

Heatwave - East Sussex Fire and Rescue's warning to people visiting Seven Sisters Country Park, West Dean, Birling Gap, Beachy Head, Camber Sands, Barcombe Mills
A Spokesperson said: "Visiting Seven Sisters Country Park, West Dean, Birling Gap, Beachy Head, Camber Sands, Barcombe Mills?
"Please park considerately to avoid blocking/restricting access to road and lanes in the area to ensure our emergency response vehicles can attend an incident. Thank you."
People were also warned about having bonfires during the heatwave.
A spokesperson said: "Temperatures are on the rise so please avoid having bonfires!
"With the fire severity index increasing, one stray spark can quickly spread and become a dangerous fire, let’s all do our part in reducing the risk."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.