New Pan-Asian restaurant is opening in Hastings soon
Tuk Tuk – a new Pan Asian take-away shop is set to open its doors in Queens Road, Hastings, on Monday July 28.
The new outlet is at 82 Queen Road, opposite the Morrisons filling station. It promises ‘bold Pan-Asian flavours’.
It will be offering Thai and Katsu curries, Bao buns, Pad Thai, Panko squid rings, noodles, stir fry’s, sweet and sour, Teriyaki and other Asian dishes. There are also vegan options made with jackfruit.
Also on the menu are salads, soups and spicy chilli chips.
Tuk Tuk has a 40 percent off orders offer on its opening day.
