Police said the incident happened in Shepherds Way at around 8pm.

The road was closed as police and emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian had ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries.

The spokesperson added that a driver was injured in last night’s incident after the car left the road and went into a resident’s front garden.

Police are appealing for information. Call Sussex Police on 101, quoting Operation Mayford.

More as we get it.

