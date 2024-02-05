Plans to bring historic steam ship back to the Sussex coast move forward

A delegation made a recent visit to Eastbourne Pier to inspect the landing stage, with a view to the historic vessel visiting later this year.

It included the Captain of the PS Waverley Dominic McCall, National Piers Society's national chairman Tim Wardley and Chairman of the Sussex Strategic Business Board Brett McLean.

The paddle steamer, which used to make regular visits to Worthing until 15 years ago, drew big crowds when it made a visit to Shoreham last September.

The delegation were greeted by the Piers Chief Engineer Paul Dixon who is no stranger to the Waverley having constructed the landing stage on other Piers around the United Kingdom which allowed the PS Waverley to dock.

Tim Wardley said " It is indeed exciting to know that the PS Waverley could return to the Sussex coast with the potential opportunity for docking at Eastbourne Pier.

Brett McLean said " Sheikh Abid Gulzar is both excited and delighted to hopefully welcome the return of the PS Waverley after its absence from the Sunshine Coast and from Eastbourne Pier. "

He continued: "The return of this amazing nostalgic nautical passenger vessel to Eastbourne would be simply amazing, especially if it reconnected Eastbourne with the Thames in London which would help support the local tourist industry "

Captain McCall said: "Watch this space, a full media release will be issued later in the year which will include a schedule of excursions which potentially could include the South East Coast. "

Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart and Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell both believe that the return of the Waverley would be a major coupe for East Sussex and would provide an excellent opportunity to resurrect an important piece of the past for current generations to enjoy.

1 . Waverley paddle steamer Brett McLean with National Piers Society's national chairman Tim Wardley and Eastbourne pier owner Mr Gulzar Photo: supplied

2 . Waverley paddle steamer The Waverley at sea Photo: supplied