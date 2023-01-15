Edit Account-Sign Out
These are the big Hastings area events that you won't want to miss this year

If you are looking to fill your diary for this year, here’s what’s going on in the Hastings area to pencil in.

By Andy Hemsley
5 minutes ago

There are lots of big events, including everything from festivals to traditional Sussex bonfire celebrations and a day when the whole town dresses up as pirates! Have you read? Hastings is ‘cooler than Brighton’ according to the Daily Telegraph

1. Fat Tuesday

Hastings Fat Tuesday is the UK’s largest Mardi Gras and the ultimate mid-winter carnival, taking place between 17 - 21 February. The five day town wide celebration will present over 350 free gigs, gatherings, parties and parades alongside ticketed events, with internationally acclaimed artists from across the globe appearing alongside a wealth of local bands.

2. Jack in the Green, Hastings

Hastings Jack in the Green is one of the biggest May Day festivals in Britain with dancing, live music and a big costumed street procession. It takes place from Friday April 28 - Monday May 1 in and around Hastings Old Town.

3. St Leonards Festival

St Leonards Festival usually takes place on the first Saturday in July in and around Warrior Square Gardens. The free event includes a day of live entertainment and a colourful street procession.

4. Hastings Pirate Weekend

Hastings will be overrun by pirates when Hastings Pirate Weekend takes place on Saturday July 16 and Sunday 17. Expect nautical fun across the town. People are encouraged to dress up and join in and its all free.

