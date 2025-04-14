This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are targeting today, Monday, April 14
East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are targeting these areas today (Monday, April 14).
A spokesperson said: “Our pothole repair teams will be working across the county today, including in Guestling, St Leonards, Heathfield, and Westfield.
"Please be aware, we may be required to attend emergencies outside of our planned schedule.”
