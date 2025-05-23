When a famous Hastings Old Town pub was bombed killing 16 people

Swan pub bombing

A special commemoration service took place on Friday May 23 to mark the anniversary of the Swan pub in Hastings Old Town being destroyed by enemy bombs on Sunday May 23 1943.

Sixteen people in the Swan died at the time, including two children aged three and five. The site of the pub, in the High Street, is now a Memorial Garden, opposite St Clements Church.

The destruction of the Swan took place during one of the worse air-raids Hastings suffered and was carried out around lunchtime by low-level Focke Wulf fighter bombers.

The Albany Hotel in Robertson Street was hit during the same attack, killing a number of Canadian troops that were billeted there.

The attacked planes also strafed Warrior Square, and a large bullet hole can still be seen on the statue of Queen Victoria.

Churchwarden Judy Cubison recalled that two of the victims of the Swan bombing were family neighbours. She said: “It was all so tragic. Violet Cox and her niece Ann Tester heard the siren and sheltered in Post Office Passage but the landlord of the Swan invited them to shelter in the pub, which then received a direct hit. Ann was not much older than my sister at the time.

The Swan was once the most prominent hotel and coaching inn in Hastings, serving as a theatre, ballroom, election headquarters and auction house.

It was re-built in 1890, re-opening as a pub.