406 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Brighton and Hove

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove increased by 406 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 89,430 cases had been confirmed in Brighton and Hove when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 24 (Thursday), up from 89,024 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Brighton and Hove, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,654 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 30,693.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 97,819 over the last 24 hours, to 20,613,817.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Brighton and Hove.

The dashboard shows 470 people had died in the area by March 24 (Thursday) – up from 468 on Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 21,028 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Brighton and Hove.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Brighton and Hove have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 160,436 people had received a booster or third dose by March 23 (Wednesday) – 55% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 208,663 people (72%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.