Brentford's predicted line-up to face Brighton as changes expected following Newcastle defeat - player gallery
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is expected to make at least two changes to his side when they face Brighton in this weekend’s Friday night fixture.
The Bees recorded their heaviest ever Premier League defeat last Saturday (October 8), being thumped 5-1 by Newcastle United at St James Park.
This thrashing has left Frank’s side with a worrying record of one win in their last seven games, four points above the drop zone in 11th place.
Frank said of the defeat: “It was a tough 24 hours. It’s always tough to lose and even more tough to lose 5-1. We made some big mistakes in that game, I've watched it back and it’s never as bad as it looks.
“I’ll be very disappointed if we don’t come flying out under the floodlights at home tomorrow (October 14). We have to be really brave and aggressive going forward.”
Frank is expected to make changes to his Brentford team this evening, in order to get them back to winning ways and claim their first ever Premier League victory over Brighton.
He will be without the trio of Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (Achilles) and Keane Lewis-Potter (ankle/foot).
Here’s how Brentford could line-up in a 3-5-2 formation.