The Bees recorded their heaviest ever Premier League defeat last Saturday (October 8), being thumped 5-1 by Newcastle United at St James Park.

This thrashing has left Frank’s side with a worrying record of one win in their last seven games, four points above the drop zone in 11th place.

Frank said of the defeat: “It was a tough 24 hours. It’s always tough to lose and even more tough to lose 5-1. We made some big mistakes in that game, I've watched it back and it’s never as bad as it looks.

“I’ll be very disappointed if we don’t come flying out under the floodlights at home tomorrow (October 14). We have to be really brave and aggressive going forward.”

Frank is expected to make changes to his Brentford team this evening, in order to get them back to winning ways and claim their first ever Premier League victory over Brighton.

He will be without the trio of Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (Achilles) and Keane Lewis-Potter (ankle/foot).

Here’s how Brentford could line-up in a 3-5-2 formation.

1. David Raya The Spanish goalkeeper has been ever present in the Brentford goal since 2019 and is known having a prominent voice in the changing room and out on the pitch Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Kristoffer Ajer The Norwegian central defender has started the last three games after coming back from injury Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United is challenged by Ben Mee of Brentford during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Since signing on a free transfer from Burnley in the summer, Mee has started as the central defender in Thomas Frank's back three in each of Brentford nine league games so far this season. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Mathias Jørgensen Following a disastrous performance Ethan Pinnock at St James Park, Jørgensen is expected to be re-called to Brentford starting line up Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales