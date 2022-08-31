Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The West Pier Traditional Fish And Chips, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 122 Kings Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.