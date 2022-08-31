Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The West Pier Traditional Fish And Chips, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 122 Kings Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 898 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 676 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.