Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Nowhere Man, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 Upper North Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 865 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 660 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.