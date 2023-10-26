Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Nowhere Man, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 Upper North Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 865 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 660 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.