Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Slam Tacos @ Bison Beer, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 57 Church Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 876 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 678 (77%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.