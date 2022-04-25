Brighton and Hove road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm April 11 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, Tunnel closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A2 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, fast slip lane and lane closure for barrier repair, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm April 28 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A23, from 8pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Waterhall to Pyecombe, Lane closures for drainage work.

• A26, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.