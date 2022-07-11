Brighton and Hove road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham, lane closure for bridge inspections.

• A23, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, slip road closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham, lane closure for sign works.

• A27, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patcham, slip road and lane closure for inspection works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham, slip road and lane closure for inspection works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.