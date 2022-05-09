Brighton and Hove road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A26, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A27, from 8pm May 13 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, Lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.

• A26, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.