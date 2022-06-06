Brighton and Hove road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Hangleton to Hollingbury, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A26, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A23, from 8pm June 15 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound and westbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Hollingbury to Devils Dyke, lane closures for electrical works.