Brighton and Hove road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Coldean to Falmer, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Shoreham to Devils Dyke, lane closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Southwick tunnel to Devils Dyke, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham, lane closure for bridge inspections.

• A23, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham, lane closure for sign works.