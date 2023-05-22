Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

    And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A23, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.

    A27, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.

    A23, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closures for barrier works.

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer junction, Lane closure for inspection works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.