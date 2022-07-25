Brighton and Hove road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Coldean to Falmer, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Devils Dyke to Hollingbury, lane closure for barrier repair.