Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
47 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
What The Pitta, a takeaway at 14 East Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 283 takeaways with ratings, 190 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.