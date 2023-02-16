Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
47 minutes ago
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
What The Pitta, a takeaway at 14 East Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 283 takeaways with ratings, 190 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.