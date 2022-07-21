Crime on the rise in Brighton and Hove, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Brighton and Hove, official police records reveal.
Sussex Police recorded 27,266 offences in Brighton and Hove in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 11% compared to the previous year, when there were 24,517.
And, at 93.5 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 1,233 were sexual offences – an increase of 33% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 8,570 to 9,886 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 22%, from 2,425 incidents to 2,960.
And theft offences rose by 13%, with 7,978 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 27.3 crimes per 1,000 people, that was slightly higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in Brighton and Hove included:
1,233 sexual offences, a rise of 33%9,886 violent offences, a rise of 15%2,580 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 9%991 drug offences, down 9%334 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 1%3,382 public order offences, up 24%7,978 theft offences, a rise of 13%2,743 stalking and harassment offences, up 14%