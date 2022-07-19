Drop in visits to A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 29,711 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in June.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 3% on the 30,685 visits recorded during May, and 4% lower than the 30,824 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 23,472 visits to A&E departments run by the Sussex University Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 23% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 5% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

There were 1,973 booked appointments, down from 2,117 in May

59% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,137 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients

Of those, 609 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 123 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times