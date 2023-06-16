Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Beach House Cafe at 21 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Optimise Lifestyle Ltd at 100 Portland Road, Hove; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Bill's at 100 North Road, Brighton; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Aramark At GB Met College at 1a Pelham Street, Brighton; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Cakes The Difference at 142 Mackie Avenue, Brighton; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Patty And Bun at 56 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: 17 Grams at 6 - 7 Gloucester Street, Brighton; rated on May 30

• Rated 3: Due South at 139 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on May 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Admiral at 2-6 Elm Grove, Brighton; rated on June 7

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Peach Blossom Chinese Takeaway at 37 College Place, Brighton; rated on June 7