Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Beach House Cafe at 21 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Optimise Lifestyle Ltd at 100 Portland Road, Hove; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Bill's at 100 North Road, Brighton; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Aramark At GB Met College at 1a Pelham Street, Brighton; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Cakes The Difference at 142 Mackie Avenue, Brighton; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Patty And Bun at 56 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: 17 Grams at 6 - 7 Gloucester Street, Brighton; rated on May 30
• Rated 3: Due South at 139 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on May 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Admiral at 2-6 Elm Grove, Brighton; rated on June 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Peach Blossom Chinese Takeaway at 37 College Place, Brighton; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Swallow House at 3 Lewes Road, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on June 7