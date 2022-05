Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Presuming Ed Coffee House at 114 - 115 London Road, Brighton; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Val Cussel Hair at 263 Preston Drove, Brighton; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Cafe Coho at 53 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Amarillo at 43 - 44 Marine Parade, Brighton; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Bentleys Coffee at 80 Old London Road, Brighton; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: 17 Grams at 12d Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Akimoto at 7 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Melissa's at 304 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: 9 Vines at 7 Woodland Parade, Hove; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Circa In The Park at Stanmer Park Kiosk, Stanmer Park, Brighton; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Eat Central/ The Conference Centre/Street Food Van at Ground Floor, Bramber House, Refectory Road, University Of Sussex; rated on April 25

• Rated 4: Damascus Bakery at 100a Western Road, Brighton; rated on May 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bluegrass BBQ At Freemasons at 38 - 39 Western Road, Hove; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Bright At The Exchange at 8 Goldstone Street, Hove; rated on April 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: