Food hygiene ratings given to 18 Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: A Tribe Called Veg At Found Cafe at 91a Preston Drove, Brighton; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: Murasaki at 113 - 115 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: The Pump Room at 121-122 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Honeybee Donuts at 60 Western Road, Brighton; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Market at 42 Western Road, Hove; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Wish Park Cafe at Aldrington Recreation Ground, Saxon Road, Hove; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: St Giles Student Cafe at 1 - 3 Marlborough Place, Brighton; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Cafe Domenica at The Jubilee Library, Jubilee Street, Brighton; rated on June 24

• Rated 4: Seven Catering Ltd at E F International School Of English, 1-2 Sussex Square, Brighton; rated on June 15

• Rated 4: Seven Catering Ltd at 36 - 38 St Aubyns, Hove; rated on June 15

• Rated 1: Beach House Cafe at 21 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on June 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Oculist at 2 Boyces Street, Brighton; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Pryzm at Kings West, West Street, Brighton; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: The Ledward Centre CIC at 14a Jubilee Street, Brighton; rated on June 24

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Seagulls Fish And Chips at 147 Sackville Road, Hove; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Yue Bubble Tea & Waffles at 34 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on July 5

• Rated 4: Happy Family at 106 Edward Street, Brighton; rated on July 15