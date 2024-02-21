Food hygiene ratings given to eight Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Aroma at 29 George Street, Hove; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Joeies Convenience Store at 2 Blatchington Road, Hove; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at 25 - 26 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Feedwell Cafe at 325 Kingsway, Hove; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Greggs at 96 - 99 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on December 11
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fred Fish And Chips And Kebabs at 51 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Unit 2, 58 - 62 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on February 7
• Rated 1: Papachinos Pizza at 84 Portland Road, Hove; rated on January 16