Food hygiene ratings given to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Socialite Restaurant And Bar at 31a - 32 East Street, Brighton; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: The Rum Kitchen at 11 Black Lion Street, Brighton; rated on April 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Hole In The Wall at 13 Queensbury Mews, Brighton; rated on April 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Supernatural at 15 East Street, Brighton; rated on April 11