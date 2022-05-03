Food hygiene ratings given to six Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Carlito Burrito at 12 York Place, Brighton; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: 64 Degrees at 53 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: As You Like It at 15 North Street, Brighton; rated on April 23

• Rated 1: Raffaello at 10 Bartholomew Square, Brighton; rated on March 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Piecaramba At Fiddlers Elbow at The Fiddlers Elbow, 11 - 12 Boyces Street, Brighton; rated on April 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: