Food hygiene ratings given to six Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Carlito Burrito at 12 York Place, Brighton; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: 64 Degrees at 53 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: As You Like It at 15 North Street, Brighton; rated on April 23
• Rated 1: Raffaello at 10 Bartholomew Square, Brighton; rated on March 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Piecaramba At Fiddlers Elbow at The Fiddlers Elbow, 11 - 12 Boyces Street, Brighton; rated on April 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Roasthost at 84a Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on March 25