Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
Park And Mist, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Leisure Centre, King Alfred, Kingsway, Hove was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.

And Flames Kebab And Pizza, a takeaway at 36 Preston Road, Brighton was also given a score of one on November 8.