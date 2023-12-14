Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Park And Mist, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Leisure Centre, King Alfred, Kingsway, Hove was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.
And Flames Kebab And Pizza, a takeaway at 36 Preston Road, Brighton was also given a score of one on November 8.