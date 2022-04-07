Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:53 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Cafe Werks, at 15 - 17 Middle Street, Brighton was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 2.

And Munchies' Craft, at 19 Market Street, Brighton was also given a score of one on March 2.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 845 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 618 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.