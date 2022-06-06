Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Boom Bird, at 119 St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 29.
And Bad Luck Social Club, at 16 York Place, Brighton was given a score of one on April 29.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 857 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 634 (74%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.