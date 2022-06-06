Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Boom Bird, at 119 St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 29.

And Bad Luck Social Club, at 16 York Place, Brighton was given a score of one on April 29.