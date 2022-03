Food hygiene ratings handed to 12 Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Greggs at 96 - 99 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Smashed @ The Bath Arms at 4 - 5 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: One Garden Brighton Kitchen And Market at Stanmer Park, Coldean Lane, Brighton; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Grange Rest Home at 11 Sackville Gardens, Hove; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Happy Maki at 23 Sydney Street, Brighton; rated on March 7

• Rated 1: Damascus Bakery at 100a Western Road, Brighton; rated on January 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Hollingbury PH at 1 Roedale Road, Brighton; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: The Basketmakers Arms at BN1 ; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Open House (wet Sales) at 146 Springfield Road, Brighton; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Wellington Inn at 53 Elm Grove, Brighton; rated on March 8

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Good Burger Kitchen at 37 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on March 15