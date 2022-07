Food hygiene ratings handed to 26 Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bincho at 63 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Natural Fit at St Agnes Church, Newtown Road, Hove; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: T At Hove at 52a Lansdowne Place, Hove; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Lime Squeezy at Unit A3, Jubilee Street, Brighton; rated on June 18

• Rated 5: Fernandos Grill And Steakhouse at 116 Church Road, Hove; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Little Miss Piggies at 85 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Lilys Cafe at 2 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: IDS Cafe at Institute Of Development Studies, Library Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: The Flour Pot at Kiosk, 364 Kingsway, Hove; rated on June 14

• Rated 4: Halo Burger At The Fountain Head Pub at 102 North Road, Brighton; rated on May 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Be At One at 5 Castle Square, Brighton; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Martha Gunn (Wet Sales) at 100 Upper Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: The Golden Pineapple at 14 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on June 18

Takeaways

Plus 13 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Deliveroo HOP Ltd at Unit 12, St Josephs Business Park, St Josephs Close, Hove; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 44 Station Road, Portslade; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Roasthost at 84a Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Lazzeez at 56 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Apla Souvlaki at Forecourt, Brighton Station, Queens Road, Brighton; rated on June 18

• Rated 5: Kogi To Go at 66 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on June 18

• Rated 5: Gandom at 26 Church Road, Hove; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Unit 2, 58 - 62 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Torino Pizza at 4a Montpelier Place, Brighton; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Yumm At Kash's Kiosk at The Kiosk, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Sopar So Good Ltd at 310 Portland Road, Hove; rated on June 14

• Rated 4: Papa Johns at 13 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on May 30