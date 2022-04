Food hygiene ratings handed to 29 Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bismillah Spice Of Life at 59 - 61 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Med at 2 - 3 Little East Street, Brighton; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Wolfox Chapters at 31 - 32 New Road, Brighton; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Kindling at 69 East Street, Brighton; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: McDonald's at Unit 1, 1 Crowhurst Road, Brighton; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Erbe Restaurant at 2 - 4 Marine Drive, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Gourmet Burger Kitchen at 45 - 46 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Loading - Brighton at Unit 11, Lower Promenade, Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: The Oaktree Hove at 142 Sackville Road, Hove; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Cielo Cakery at 151 Portland Road, Hove; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Mon Cafe Hove at 150 Church Road, Hove; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: CK Bistro at 3 George Street, Hove; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: T4 Brighton at 1 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Hotbox at 77b London Road, Brighton; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Number 32 at 32 Duke Street, Brighton; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Sushi Shop at 169 North Street, Brighton; rated on March 14

• Rated 4: Nowhere Man at 53 Upper North Street, Brighton; rated on April 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And nine ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Foghorn (Wet Sales) at 55 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Stanley Arms PH at 47 Wolseley Road, Portslade; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: The Railway Bell at 26 - 28 Surrey Street, Brighton; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: St Georges Inn at 33 Sudeley Street, Brighton; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: The Independent at 95 Queens Park Road, Brighton; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: The Exchange at 8 Goldstone Street, Hove; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Mash Tun (wet Sales) at 1 Church Street, Brighton; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: The Actors at 4 Prince'S Street, Brighton; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Worlds End (Wet) at 60 - 61 London Road, Brighton; rated on March 15

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Away Hove Ltd at 91 Blatchington Road, Hove; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Sushi Daily at Unit 1, 1 Crowhurst Road, Brighton; rated on March 16