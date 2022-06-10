Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 15 Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: 1UP Cafe at 47 Norfolk Square, Brighton; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: Slim Chickens at Unit 1b, North Street Quadrant, Brighton; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: New Larchwood - Dining Room at New Larchwood, Waldron Avenue, Brighton; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Spice Tandoori at Ground Floor Restaurant, 71 Old Shoreham Road, Hove; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Tapas Revolution at Basement And Ground Floor Part 1, Princes House, North Street, Brighton; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Tonkotsu at 20 New Road, Brighton; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Malo at 11 Duke Street, Brighton; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: The Flour Pot at 1 - 3 Kings Parade, Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Africa House at 136 London Road, Brighton; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: American Express Staff Canteen at 1 John Street, Brighton; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Kaspas at 65 - 66 London Road, Brighton; rated on May 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Maris And Otter at 113 - 114 Western Road, Brighton; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: The Lankan At The Evening Star at 55-56 Surrey Street, Brighton; rated on May 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: AA Charcoal Grill at 41 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on May 30