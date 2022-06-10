Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 15 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: 1UP Cafe at 47 Norfolk Square, Brighton; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: Slim Chickens at Unit 1b, North Street Quadrant, Brighton; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: New Larchwood - Dining Room at New Larchwood, Waldron Avenue, Brighton; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Spice Tandoori at Ground Floor Restaurant, 71 Old Shoreham Road, Hove; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Tapas Revolution at Basement And Ground Floor Part 1, Princes House, North Street, Brighton; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Tonkotsu at 20 New Road, Brighton; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Malo at 11 Duke Street, Brighton; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: The Flour Pot at 1 - 3 Kings Parade, Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Africa House at 136 London Road, Brighton; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: American Express Staff Canteen at 1 John Street, Brighton; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Kaspas at 65 - 66 London Road, Brighton; rated on May 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Maris And Otter at 113 - 114 Western Road, Brighton; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: The Lankan At The Evening Star at 55-56 Surrey Street, Brighton; rated on May 30
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: AA Charcoal Grill at 41 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: The Sussex Biltong Co at Forecourt, Brighton Station, Queens Road, Brighton; rated on May 30