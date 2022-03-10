Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 16 Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Patcham Cafe And Restaurant at 195 Carden Avenue, Brighton; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Flavour at 63b Holland Road, Hove; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Found Cafe at 91a Preston Drove, Brighton; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Etci Kitchen at 47 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: La Piazza at 79 - 80 Western Road, Hove; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Knoops Chocolate at 42 Market Street, Brighton; rated on February 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Victory Inn (Wet Sales) at 6 Duke Street, Brighton; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Lickle More At Castle Snooker Club at 22-23 Castle Street, Brighton; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Park Crescent Public House at 39 Park Crescent Terrace, Brighton; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Green Dragon at 8 - 9 Sydney Street, Brighton; rated on February 8

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fish And Chips at 86 - 87 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Chilango at Unit 1, Saxon Works, 22 Olive Road, Hove; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Dishoom at Unit 1, Saxon Works, 22 Olive Road, Hove; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Fillets Fish And Chips at 45 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Shake Shack At Deliveroo Editions at Unit 1, Saxon Works, 22 Olive Road, Hove; rated on February 17