Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Redroaster/Lucky Khao Thai, at 1d St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.
And Pizza Express, at 16 Jubilee Street, Brighton was also given a score of five on May 16.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 870 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 667 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.