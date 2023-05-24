Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Redroaster/Lucky Khao Thai, at 1d St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.

And Pizza Express, at 16 Jubilee Street, Brighton was also given a score of five on May 16.