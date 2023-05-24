Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.




Redroaster/Lucky Khao Thai, at 1d St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.

And Pizza Express, at 16 Jubilee Street, Brighton was also given a score of five on May 16.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 870 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 667 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.