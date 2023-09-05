GP Rankings: The top 10 GP practices in Sussex

The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.

File photo dated 10/09/14 of a GP checking a patient's blood pressure.

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

But where are the highest-rated GP practices in Sussex?

We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

1. Northiam Surgery

Of the 131 people who responded to the GP survey, 97.1% described their overall experience of Northiam Surgery as "good" or "very good".

Some 88.5% said the practice was very good, while 8.6% said it was good. No one described the service as poor, but 0.5% said it was very poor.

2. Pavilion Surgery

Coming in second was Pavilion Surgery, where 61% of 132 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 35.5% described it as good.

It meant the practice was rated at least good by 96.5% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in Sussex.

Meanwhile, 1.3% described the service as poor or very poor.

3. Cornerways Surgery

Cornerways Surgery came in third with a score of 94.8%.

Some 75.9% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 18.9% believed it was just good.

Meanwhile, 3.8% described the service as poor or very poor.

4. Oldwood Surgery

Coming in just outside the top three was Oldwood Surgery, which 94.6% of 111 patients rated as good or very good.

The practice was rated very good by 63.8% of patients, and good by 30.8%.

However, 1.9% of patients thought the service was poor, with a further 0.6% describing it as very poor.

5. Riverbank Medical Centre

Rounding out the top five GP practices in Sussex was Riverbank Medical Centre.

Of the 109 patients who responded to the GP survey, 94% said their experience at the practice was either good or very good.

This included 55.7% saying the practice was "very good", the highest grade on the survey.

6. Montpelier Surgery

With 93.3% of 120 patients grading the practice as good or very good, Montpelier Surgery ranked sixth in Sussex.

At the other end of the scale, just 2.4% said their overall experience was poor or very poor.

7. Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre

At seventh place in the rankings was Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre.

Patients' experience at the practice was rated as good or very good by 92.4% of the 106 respondents to the GP survey.

Of those, 67.4% rated it as very good.

8. Charter Medical Centre

Charter Medical Centre lands at eighth in Sussex.

This is thanks to 92.1% of patients at the practice describing their overall experience there as good or very good.

Of them, 51.7% said the service was very good, while 40.4% described it as good.

9. Tangmere Medical Centre

Coming it at ninth in the rankings is Tangmere Medical Centre.

Some 91.8% of the 118 patients who responded to the GP survey graded its service as good or very good.

At the other end of the scale, no one said their experience at the practice was very poor.

10. St Lawrence Surgery

Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in Sussex is St Lawrence Surgery, which was graded good or very good by 91.2% of patients who responded to the GP survey.