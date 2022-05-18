One more death recorded in Brighton and Hove

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Brighton and Hove.

A total of 507 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 18 (Wednesday) – up from 506 on Tuesday.

They were among 22,924 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Brighton and Hove.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.