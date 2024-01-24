Road closures: almost a dozen for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham Interchange to Falmer Interchange, carriageway closure for structures inspection.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 10pm January 22 to 6am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham Interchange, Lane closure for electrical work.

• A23, from 9pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lewes Road, slip road closure for structures inspection.

• A27, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Carden Avenue, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe Rdt to Falmer junction, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 and A27 both directions Patcham to Pyecombe, slip road and lane closures for structures inspection.

• A27, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, diversion and lane closure for bridge works.