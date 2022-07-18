Road closures: five for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham, lane closure for sign works.

• A27, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Devils dyke, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patcham, slip road and lane closure for inspection works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham, slip road and lane closure for inspection works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.