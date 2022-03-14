Road closures: four for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm February 28 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm February 28 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, carriageway closure, slip road closures, and lane closures for drainage works, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 7am to 3pm on March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Patcham to Falmer, Lane closures for centre reservation barrier removal for abnormal load.