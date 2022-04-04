Road closures: seven for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm February 28 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm March 28 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 westbound, Dale Hill Pycombe, exit slip road closure and diversion Route for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm April 7 to 5am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham to Hangleton, Slip and lane closure for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• A26, from 11pm April 9 to 4am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for lining works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm April 11 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.