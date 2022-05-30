Road closures: three for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A26, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, lane closures for drainage work.

• A27, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Hangleton to Hollingbury, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A26, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.