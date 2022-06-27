Road closures: three for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Coldean to Falmer, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Shoreham to Devils Dyke, lane closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.