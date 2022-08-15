Road closures: three for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Coldean to Falmer, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham, lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.